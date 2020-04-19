Novacoin (NVC) Achieves Market Cap of $438,822.15

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $438,822.15 and $718.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033754 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00047450 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,198.93 or 0.99819293 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00062173 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

