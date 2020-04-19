NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 4,243,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3,683.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 158,499 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,822.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.17. 3,445,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,920. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

