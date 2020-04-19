Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OCSI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 69,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,512. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $99,984.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,580.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ruben purchased 10,000 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,845 shares of company stock worth $219,105 and have sold 17,694 shares worth $147,819. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

