Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Short Interest Update

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 3,060,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $61,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 160,188 shares of company stock valued at $182,368. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 203,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,670. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.69. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

