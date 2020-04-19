OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

OFS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,434. The company has a market cap of $58.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in OFS Capital by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in OFS Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

