Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $157.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.37.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,570. Okta has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,608 shares of company stock worth $25,684,340. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Okta by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 556.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

