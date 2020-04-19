Old Port Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 13,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.56. 5,822,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

