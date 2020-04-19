Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Omega Flex had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.80. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

