Omni Price Hits $1.40 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00019294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Poloniex. Omni has a total market cap of $784,833.53 and $33.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00595903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007479 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,911 coins and its circulating supply is 562,595 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.