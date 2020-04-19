One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 87,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,905. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $188,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 340,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

