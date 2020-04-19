OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

OCFT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of OCFT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 315,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,230. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.14 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $52,156,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,646,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $13,628,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $7,523,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,279,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

