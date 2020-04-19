Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of OTEX traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 776,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 595,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,410 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,268,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 937,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

