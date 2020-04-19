Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. 776,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,814. Open Text has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Open Text by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,729,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,197,000 after buying an additional 182,867 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Open Text by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,046,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,336,000 after buying an additional 135,765 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Open Text by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 301,853 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,932,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,231,000 after purchasing an additional 140,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

