Oppenheimer Raises Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $282.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $278.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.60.

GS traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.93. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

