OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 3,186,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,234. The firm has a market cap of $261.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

