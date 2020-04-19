Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 315,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,303. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

