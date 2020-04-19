ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 88,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:IX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. 94,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,734. ORIX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.
ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,478,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ORIX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ORIX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
IX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.
