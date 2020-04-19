ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 88,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. 94,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,734. ORIX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.6088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,478,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ORIX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ORIX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

