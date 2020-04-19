Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 551,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OSG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 207,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,211. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $197.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 77,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $160,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 70,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $139,877.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 244,416 shares of company stock valued at $493,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 541,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

