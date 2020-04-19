Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.61.

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 6,610,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512,074. The company has a market cap of $937.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In other news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $123,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $178,000.

About Ovintiv

