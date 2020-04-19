Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $25.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,074. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, President Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,592.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.