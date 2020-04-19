Ovintiv’s (OVV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.99.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $937.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In related news, President Michael Gerard Mcallister bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $33,592.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.