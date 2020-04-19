Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.94.

OC traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

