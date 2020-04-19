Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OC. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.01. 1,553,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,512. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

