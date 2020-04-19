Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. Owens-Illinois reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 1,928,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.70. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth about $4,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

