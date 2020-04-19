PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,778. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

