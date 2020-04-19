PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. 1,257,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,778. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 77,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.