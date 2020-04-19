Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $3.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMRF. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Paramount Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.92 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.