Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.44. 566,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,321. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

