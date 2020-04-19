Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRTK. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,321. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

