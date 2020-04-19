Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.54.

Shares of PH traded up $12.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.60. 1,712,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

