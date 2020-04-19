PAX Gold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $888,963.00 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,707.20 or 0.23648313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $34.67 million and approximately $888,963.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.04523357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013884 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008733 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 20,308 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

