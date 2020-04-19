Paxos Standard 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $816.54 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013902 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Bit-Z, Iquant and Gate.io. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.60 million and approximately $816.54 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000171 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BitMax, Iquant, BW.com, CoinBene, Coinall, SouthXchange, CoinEx, BitMart, Hotbit, WazirX, Binance, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Bitrue, C2CX, BigONE, OKCoin, DDEX, OKEx, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Bitfinex, MXC, ABCC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, TOKOK, FCoin, KuCoin, Coinbit, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Crex24, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.