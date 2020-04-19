PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Cut to $17.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective dropped by Imperial Capital from $50.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 1,907,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $877.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 233.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 207,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 38,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

