Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $40.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie began coverage on Peloton in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Get Peloton alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,690,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,241. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,640,250.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,178,086 shares of company stock valued at $56,629,965.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.