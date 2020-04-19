Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 5,068,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after buying an additional 684,504 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after purchasing an additional 231,461 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 827,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 858.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,331. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.1482 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 94.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

