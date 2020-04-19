Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 8,651,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,202,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 2.15. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $39.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. FMR LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $35,768,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $9,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

