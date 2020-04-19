Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 10,967,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of PENN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,651,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202,563. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
