Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PVAC. Northland Securities lowered Penn Virginia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.58.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,143. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 649.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

