Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

PFLT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 184,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.97%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 20,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 18,050 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $519,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

