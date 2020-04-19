Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 184,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $125,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,950 shares in the company, valued at $396,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $80,710.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,250 shares of company stock worth $482,061. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

