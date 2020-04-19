PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNNT. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 489,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,824. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,486.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 128,100 shares of company stock worth $330,678. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

