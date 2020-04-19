Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised Pentair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.