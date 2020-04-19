Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 8,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,957. The company has a market capitalization of $239.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.44. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,740.00. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.40 per share, for a total transaction of $87,168.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $265,309. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

