Performance Food Group’s (PFGC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.
Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,348,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.39. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 65,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,988 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.