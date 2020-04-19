Performance Food Group’s (PFGC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,348,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.39. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 65,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,988 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

