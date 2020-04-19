Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 211.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $19.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,277,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,543,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.84.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

