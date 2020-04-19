Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $5.18 on Friday, reaching $146.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,472. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.