Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,655,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,902,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

