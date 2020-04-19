Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,119,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,725,722. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

