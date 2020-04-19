PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Cut to $14.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 6,279,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,558,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($13.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $15,961,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in PG&E by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

