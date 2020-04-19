PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE PGTI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 416,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.25. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 669,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in PGT Innovations by 17.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 998.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

